SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man trying to break into storage crates at a construction site early Tuesday.
36-year-old Andrew J. Holstad was charged with second degree burglary, criminal impersonation, possessing burglary tools and making false statements to a public servant.
Deputies say they received a report of a man trying to break into a construction site near S. Carnahan Road and E 9th Avenue in Spokane Valley. The construction site was gated and fenced.
Deputies say once they found Holstad, they started questioning him but Holstad gave several names and birthdays to deputies.
Eventually, Holstad gave deputies his real name and deputies found he had an arrest warrant out of Idaho.
Deputies searched Holstad and found a bag with a drill with multiple drill bits, a knife and a screwdriver. They also found a glove with metal shavings at the construction site that matched a glove Holstad was wearing.
Deputies say Holstad told them he had the tools because he was working on his friend's stereo.
Holstad remains in the Spokane County Jail with a total bond set at $1,500. He could face extradition to Idaho for his felony warrant