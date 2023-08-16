SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was arrested for possessing explosives and lying to law enforcement on Tuesday.
On Aug. 15 around 7:30 p.m., a Spokane Valley deputy observed a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on N. Pines Road. The deputy found a slumped-over man and woman inside the car.
According to police reports, the deputy smelled an odor of an illegal drug and detained the man.
The man did not have identification but gave a name and date of birth. After further investigation, it was determined that the man used a fake first name and had a valid extraditable felony warrant for his arrest.
After agreeing to questioning, the man admitted to lying about his name. He claimed that his Idaho Parole Officer was mad at him for missing his turn-in date for treatment, causing him to believe he had a warrant for his arrest.
After searching the suspect, police reports say that deputies found a small knife and fanny pack that contained two small CO2 containers wrapped in yellow tape and fuses sticking out the ends.
The Spokane Regional Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) was contacted about the possible explosive devices and responded as deputies set up a safety perimeter. According to EDU, the devices had explosive ability and were rendered safe.
According to SPD suspect was then taken to the county jail and charged with possessing explosives without a license and making false statements to law enforcement.
The female passenger was released without charges.