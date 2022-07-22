SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man found passed out in a car with suspected fentanyl pills.
39-year-old Felix W. Schuck is charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Deputies say they received a report of someone passed out in a car near E. 24th Avenue that was blocking E. Forrest Avenue around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
When they went to do a welfare check, deputies found Schuck passed out in the driver’s seat. They removed the keys of the car before waking him up and arresting him.
Deputies searched the car and found a loaded 9mm Ruger semi-automatic pistol that was reported stolen in Ephrata. Deputies also found 15.2 grams of methamphetamine, more ammunition, needles, digital scales and a clear bag with ten pills believed to contain fentanyl.
Right now, Schuck is in the Spokane County Jail.
