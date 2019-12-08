Police lights stock image

During a two-car crash investigation at the intersection of Division and Magnesium, a separate incident occurred ending in a DUI. 

According to Spokane Police, while police were on scene investigating the cause of a crash, a man driving eastbound on Magnesium turned onto the closed northbound Division, bypassing two officer's vehicles. 

Police used one of their vehicles to bring the man to a stop arresting him for a DUI. 

SPD would like to remind the public to drive responsibly during the holidays. 

