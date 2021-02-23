police lights

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was arrested for alleged DUI after hitting a Spokane Police patrol car, according to SPD.

It happened at Francis and Nevada Tuesday night.

Spokane Police tells KHQ that the officer is okay and both cars sustained a medium amount of damage.

SPD said in preliminary investigations, the driver arrested for DUI seems to be at fault but the Traffic Unit will conduct a final investigation.

Police believe he was under the influence of marijuana.

