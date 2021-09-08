SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who was arrested on DUI after huffing cans of keyboard duster was arrested again, for DUI, after huffing cans of keyboard duster less than 24 hours later.
Deputies arrived on the scene around 10:00 p.m. Friday to find Christopher J. Rangel's black BMW crashed into a silver Jeep Cherokee.
Witnesses said Rangel drove through a gate into a campground to crash into the parked Jeep.
Deputies arriving on the scene knocked on the door to Rangel's BMW to announce themselves. Rangel appeared to be asleep with a can of the duster in his lap.
Rangel appeared to wake up, disoriented, and stared right at deputies. It was then he reportedly " inserted the can of “Dust Off” in his mouth and inhaled, similar to how someone would use a rescue inhaler."
Deputies took Rangel into custody after again running him through sobriety tests for DUI and Hit and Run with Property Damage.
They said Rangel caused over $5,000 of damage to the gate.