SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police say they will likely be charging a man with a DUI after they found him passed out in his car with a young child in the back seat.
According to police, a man reported seeing the driver of a car slumped over in the driver's seat on the side of the road at Pacific Avenue and Spokane Street, just east of Division Street in downtown Spokane.
The man tried to get the driver's attention, but he wouldn't wake up. He noticed the 3-year-old child in the back seat and took the child out of the car to call 911.
Fire medics arrived on scene and administered Narcan twice to wake up the driver. When police arrived, the man was awake and was taken to the hospital to receive a blood draw.
As soon as he is cleared from the hospital he will be taken to jail and charged with reckless endangerment and a DUI.
Police identified the driver as 31-year-old Masonn Marsh. He was also identified as the father of the child in the back seat. Police are working to reconnect the child to his family.