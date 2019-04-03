SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A man has been arrested for firing a rifle into the air at a North Spokane County mobile home park.
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies responded Tuesday, April 2, to reports of a man firing a rifle or shotgun while outside his home and standing next to another mobile home.
Deputies arrived at the mobile home park in the 40600 block of N. Newport Hwy and ensured that no one was hurt. They also identified the suspect as 51-year-old Job Gustafson.
Gustafson was initially hesitant and argumentative, according to the sheriff's office. But deputies continued talking with him and attempting to deescalate the situation while finding out if he was armed.
Eventually, Gustafson was coaxed into complying with deputies and was safely taken into custody. He appeared intoxicated while talking with deputies and was confused and didn't know why he was being contacted.
When asked about shooting a weapons, Gustafson said he fired a .22 rifle into the air toward a gravel pit, which couldn't be seen from his home. He explained the gravel pit is "usually empty."
Gustafson's story changed several times as he explained why he fired a weapon, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies noted that there were about six mobile homes in the direction Gustafson said he shot into the air. They recovered a 30-30 rifle from the residence and found one spent casing and three un-fired rounds in the rifle.
Gustafson was booked into the Spokane County Jail for reckless endangerment. He is still being held with bond set at $1,000.