SPOKANE, Wash. - 45-year-old Jermain Wakefield was arrested on Dec. 2 for making bomb threats for the Spokane area, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). He was booked into the Spokane County Jail and released on Dec. 3.
On Nov. 25, a man identifying himself as Wakefield called 911 saying he had placed bomb in Spokane, SPD said. The SPD Behavioral Health Unit has been in contact with Wakefield in the past. While talking to 911, Wakefield mentioned the bombs were at Planned Parenthood on the 100 block of East Indiana.
SPD contacted the director of Planned Parenthood and alerted them about the threat. A sweep of the location was completed and SPD said no explosive devices were found.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.