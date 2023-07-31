SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of another man near Franklin Park earlier this month.
According to a release from the Spokane Police Department, 42-year-old Jose Matthews was booked into the Spokane County Jail on Monday in connection to the murder.
On July 25, the Spokane County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 26-year-old Darnell Pluff. The medical examiner found he died from a gunshot wound to his head, and his manner of death was listed as homicide.
At the time Pluff's body was discovered, police said they attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.
A spokesperson for the police department wrote in a statement that the investigation is ongoing. Matthews is scheduled to make his first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.