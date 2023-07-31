Police lights - Vault

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of another man near Franklin Park earlier this month.

According to a release from the Spokane Police Department, 42-year-old Jose Matthews was booked into the Spokane County Jail on Monday in connection to the murder.

On July 25, the Spokane County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 26-year-old Darnell Pluff. The medical examiner found he died from a gunshot wound to his head, and his manner of death was listed as homicide.

At the time Pluff's body was discovered, police said they attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

A spokesperson for the police department wrote in a statement that the investigation is ongoing. Matthews is scheduled to make his first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!