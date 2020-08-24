PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office has arrested 67-year-old Bradley Michael Leader has been arrested for the murder of 66-year-old Eveline Ursula Pederson.
Detectives say Pederson was first reported missing by her partner Joseph Clark on August 17th. Pederson had left the area to go clean cabins in the Priest Lake area but had not returned.
On August 21st, while following up on a lead, detectives discovered Pederson's body in a remote area north of Priest River.
Following an investigation, detectives arrested Leader. According to investigators, Leader had been living on the property with Clark and Pederson at the time she was murdered.
Leader was booked in the Bonner County Jail and charged with 2nd degree murder, 2nd degree kidnapping and aggravated assault.
