SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, Sept. 26, a woman reported a sexual assault to Spokane Police Department (SPD).
According to SPD, she told investigators she'd been assaulted while walking her dog just after 1 a.m. on the east 100 block of 1st Ave. She said an unknown man approached her and struck up a brief, casual conversation before attacking her by tackling her to the ground. During the assault, she fought to defend herself and injured the man, causing him to flee.
Evidence consisted with the description of events was noted and collected by detectives, and a collection of video footage from the area was obtained to identify the suspect.
SPD's Special Victims Unit (SVU), which specializes in sexual assault cases, identified the suspect as 18-year-old Ethan Jake. A search warrant was served at his residence, where investigators found items linking him to the incident.
Alongside the Violent Crime Task Force, SVU detectives took Jake into custody without incident on Sept. 29. He was charged with second-degree rape and was booked into Spokane County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
The investigation remains on-going.