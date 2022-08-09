SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man that robbed a 7-11 at knifepoint on Monday.
48-year-old Shawn M. Moller was arrested for first degree robbery when he was found in a park north of the 7-11 Monday night.
Deputies said they got a report of an armed robbery at the 7-11 on North Park Road around 8 p.m. Monday.
Deputies said they later found out that Moller had left the store without paying for items... and then was confronted by the store clerk in the parking lot. During the confrontation... Moller pulled out a knife and told the clerk to back up.
Deputies ultimately found Moller a few blocks away, they told him to show his hands and told him to raise his hands and give up his knife.
Right now Moller is in the Spokane County Jail on a $35,250 bond.