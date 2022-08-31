PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man responsible for setting multiple wildfires over the last two years in the Priest River area.
Deputies say 23-year-old Ryan N. Greene was arrested for multiple counts of arson on Wednesday.
"This investigation has been a top priority for our office, due to the high fire danger, and extreme risk of death to the public. I’m very proud of the investigative work of our detectives and our partner agencies," said Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler.
Deputies say they worked with the Idaho Department of Lands, the Idaho State Fire Marshal, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives in order to make the arrest.