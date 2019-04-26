A 37-year-old man was arrested for his involvement in a Spokane Valley chop shop that had parts from a truck stolen from a local paint store.
Wednesday, detectives with the Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force executed an auto theft search warrant at a residence located at 4508 E. 4th Ave. in Spokane Valley.
Investigators had found a chop shop was being conducted on the property, and located several stolen parts from a 2007 Ford F-250 pickup belonging to the Spokane Valley Miller Paint Company. The truck had been reported stolen in February.
Further investigation revealed that the company's stolen fuel card assigned to the vehicle had been fraudulently used during a stretch in February at multiple Spokane County gas stations.
The investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Valeriy Aleshkin, who was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission. Additional felony charges on Aleshkin will be forwarded to the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office.
Jail records indicate Aleshkin was released Wednesday evening.
The ATTF says the truck looked similar to this prior to being stolen:
These parts were located following a search warrant:
The Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force is a multi-agency unit comprised of detectives from the Washington State Patrol, Spokane Police Department and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.