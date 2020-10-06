SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police say they have arrested 37-year-old Patrick Page for stabbing another man near Sprague and Lincoln in downtown Spokane on Monday.
According to court documents, the victim, Tayler Hames-Clayton told officers that he was near the intersection of Sprague and Lincoln on Monday when he was approached by a man he did not know.
Hames-Clayton told investigators he suddenly felt a sharp pain to his abdomen area and realized he had been stabbed. The man who stabbed him then ran off.
Hames-Clayton told officers the man who stabbed him was a white male with brown hair wearing a plaid pattered shirt.
Hames-Clayton was then taken to Sacred Heart Medical center where he was treated for a lacerated liver.
Police were able to obtain surveillance video from two business, including the Heritage Bar, that showed what officers believed was the suspect.
The owner of the Heritage Bar told Police he had found blood in the bars' bathroom sink and a bloody shirt in the garbage.
Police then began searching the nearby areas for a person matching the suspect in the video.
An officer spotted Page near Second Avenue and Madison wearing a Seahawks sweatshirt that was similar to one the suspect in the video was carrying.
Page was also carrying a knife and, according to Police, had blood on his hands and sweatshirt.
Page was detained and advised of his rights by officers.
He told investigators he understood his rights but didn't want to answer any questions. Officers booked him into the Spokane County Jail for one count of first-degree assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.