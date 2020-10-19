SPOKANE VALLEY, WA- 43-year-old James D. Neill was arrested Sunday on multiple charges after stabbing a young child, assaulting three other adults, and fleeing police in a stolen car. 

Spokane County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 3500 block of N. Velox to a report of a man stabbing someone inside a home.
 
Reports say that Neill, who had reportedly been using methamphetamine, was staying at the home and was sitting at the kitchen table when at about 10:05am he suddenly stood up, grabbed a butcher-style knife, and walked up behind the first victim, a man in his 60s. He apparently ran the dull side of the knife across the man's throat, only giving him a small cut on the neck, possibly caused by the point of the knife. The victim broke free and ran out of the back door to the home, yelling for help. 
 
Hearing this, the second victim (a man in his 40s) inside the home exited a bedroom, confronting Neill as he swung the knife around. The man tried to disarm Neill, and had his arm slashed in the process. The second victim then ran outside to grab a crowbar. Inside the house, Neill was trying to enter a bedroom where a woman in her 50's and a 4-year-old child were. 
 
The second victim tried to use the crowbar to open the window to the bedroom from the outside, but Neill had broken down the door, injuring the woman who was trying to hold it closed. Neill then stabbed the 4-year-old child in the upper torso. The second victim ran back inside and hit Neill several times with the crowbar, possibly breaking the knife with one of the strikes. Neill gained control of the crowbar and fled the house after stealing one of the victim's cars. At some point, Neill also slashed the back of a small dog. 
 
About 15 minutes later, an unrelated victim living in the 5500 block of N. Best called police to tell them that Neill had attempted to steal her Honda CRV but was unable to as the doors were locked. He left, still driving the stolen car from the original scene. 
 
At about 10:35am a deputy located Neill driving the stolen car northbound on Bruce Rd just south of Peone. A chase ensued, and police were able to perform a PIT maneuver to get Neill to stop at Bruce and Day Mount Spokane Road. They attempted to use non-lethal beanbag rounds to breach the car windows and gain Neill's compliance, but were unsuccessful and Neill took off again. 
 
In a second chase, a second PIT maneuver was used to stop Neill as he approached Highway 2. The stolen car spun, went into a ditch, and rolled onto its top. Neill exited the car on foot and attempted to run and was struck twice with non-lethal beanbag rounds, before finally surrendering and being taken into custody. 
 
Neill was provided medical treatment before being booked into the Spokane County Jail on charges of Assault of a Child 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, two counts of Assault 2nd Degree, Animal Cruelty 1st Degree, Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, and Resisting Arrest.
 
The victims, including the dog, are expected to recover from their injuries. The investigation to this incident is still ongoing, and additional charges or changes to charges are still a possibility. 
 

