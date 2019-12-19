The Coeur d'Alene Police Department has arrested a man in connection to mail theft in Northwest Coeur d'Alene.
Two people living in the Indian Meadows subdivision discovered mail laying in the road at the end of the driveway. It was enough mail to fill two garbage sacks.
Investigators determined a majority of the mail belonged to residents in the Hawks Nests subdivision. When questioned by police, investigators say the suspect in the case confessed to checking every mailbox in the subdivision during the night of December 11th or 12th. Some of the mail was discarded in the Indian Meadows subdivision by the subject.
The mail was taken to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department and the United States Postal Inspector was notified. The Coeur d'Alene Police Department and the United States Postal Inspector are working together to return the stolen mail.
If you were expecting any financial documents or credit cards to arrive in the mail during the time frame of this theft, it is suggested you diligently check your financial statements closely over the course of the next few months and/or contact your financial institutions if you feel your accounts have been compromised.
The Police Department encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement.
