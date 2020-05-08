SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested and booked a man into jail for stealing a total of five different guitars, then turning around and pawning them.
According to police, 64-year-old Terry Smith admitted to going to a store and walking out with a guitar with out attempting to purchase it during an interview at the County Jail.
Smith then told detectives he took it to a pawn shop and and pawned without any intention of coming back to pay the loan he got on the guitar.
Detectives say Smith admitted to stealing and pawning three guitars in December.
SPD ran a pawn history report for Smith and found that he pawned several guitars around the times of the thefts. Several of the guitars were still in local pawn shop inventories and were recovered by SPD.
Based on the investigation, there is probable cause to charge Smith with second-degree theft and three counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
