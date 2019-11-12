Man arrested for stolen guns after Moses Lake Police obtain search warrant

On Monday night, Moses Lake Police arrested a man on charges of possession of stolen firearms, illegal possession of firearms, and three counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver.
According to the Moses Lake Police Department, they arrested 38-year-old Andrew Gilbert after obtaining a warrant as part of an investigation into a theft and trafficking stolen guns.
When police arrived, Gilbert attempted to flee on foot however stopped once K9 units were on scene.
While searching his residences, officers found stolen firearms which were illegally modified as well as methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms packaged for sale.
Gilbert was booked in the Grant County Jail.
