A 40-year-old man was arrested for hitting a bank of mailboxes and telephone pole before fleeing Monday evening.
Around 5:30 p.m., a caller reported witnessing an older maroon Lincoln hitting a bunch of mailboxes near the 12700 block of E. Valleyway in Spokane Valley. The witness stated the driver exited his car and looked at the damage before he got back in and fled east on Valleyway.
A Spokane Valley Deputy following up on another investigation in the area heard the call and observed what appeared to be the suspect vehicle drive by. Another deputy located the vehicle, which had damage consistent with the reported crash, and conducted a traffic stop on Valleyway near Evergreen.
The driver, 40-year-old John Cravens, stated he hit a patch of ice and lost control of the vehicle before swerving to the right off the roadway and striking the mailboxes and telephone pole. Cravens surveyed the damage before fleeing, saying it was out of fear due to having a suspended license.
A witness confirmed with deputies they had the correct vehicle and driver. A computer check of Craven's name confirmed the suspended driver's license. He had been issued a criminal citation for driving while suspended in the same vehicle a week before.
Cravens was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for hit and run at an unattended property and third-degree driving while suspended.
Deputies contacted the owners of the bank of mailboxes, and the telephone pole was not damaged. The vehicle driven by Cravens was released to the passenger, who was a licensed driver.