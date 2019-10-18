SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man armed with a knife was arrested early Friday morning after threatening a Spokane Valley cashier and responding deputies.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, at about 4:00 am, deputies responded to the Spokane Valley WinCo after reports of a man threatening employees.
The man, who was later identified as 29-year-old Scott Baxter, had reportedly gone through a checkout line, placed a beer can, the contents of his pockets and a large kitchen knife on the conveyor belt. Baxter then told the cashier to tell his boss he'd tried to "slice" him and made a stabbing/slashing motion in the cashier's direction.
Deputies later caught up with Baxter just east of the store parking lot on Sprague.
Baxter stood with his hands raised in the air and deputies commanded him to get on the ground. Baxter yelled back random phrases and didn't comply, according to the Sheriff's Office. Instead, he stripped off his clothes from the waist up and sat down, still refusing to lay on his stomach.
At one point, according to the Sheriff's Office, Baxter said, "I'll kill you, then I'll kill your (expletive) (expletive) too! I will (expletive) execute you!"
Not knowing if Baxter was still armed, deputies kept their distance while working to deescalate the situation. They were eventually able to achieve Baxter's compliance and he was taken into custody without further incident.
He was found to be unarmed and the kitchen knife, believed to have been discarded by Baxter, was found on the east side of the parking lot.
Baxter was treated for a cut to his hand before being taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and two counts of harassment-threats to kill.
"Thankfully, except for the minor cut to Baxter's hand, no one was injured during this extremely volatile and dangerous incident," The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
