MEAD, Wash. - A man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities say he harassed and threatened a student who was on the way to her bus stop in Mead.
Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 3700 block of E. Lane Park Rd around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday on the report of a suspicious person.
Arriving deputies learned that a man had yelled profanities at the teenager, chased after her, and threatened to kill her from the opposite side of the road. She then ran to her bus and contacted her parents from the school.
Deputies arrived and located William E. Meals, who admitted that he has yelled at kids in the past for walking on his property.
Meals was arrested and booked into Spokane County Jail for felony harassment. Authorities say Meals has been contacted recently about erratic behavior, but nothing was considered criminal.