COEUR D'ALENE - A quick acting Coeur d’Alene shop owner with a keen eye helped Coeur d'Alene police catch a suspect use a counterfeit bill.
Twenty-one-year old Aaron S. Lewis of Coeur d’Alene was arrested by police Monday for using a counterfeit $50 at Blades Cutlery in Coeur d’Alene, authorities say.
Lewis is charged with one count of forgery in this case but Coeur d’Alene police tell KHQ that this is the third separate report of a counterfeit cash transaction in the city.
Blades owner, Tony Jacobs, tells KHQ Lewis had come into the store Monday looking to trade knives for a new one and required cash as well.
That’s when, Jacobs says, Lewis gave him the fake $50.
Jacobs also has a way to detect for counterfeit cash using a special pen.
If the bill is fake, it’ll leave a black mark, but if the bill is real, it won’t leave a mark.
Jacobs says Lewis ran out of the store when he knew something was wrong, but he was on the phone with police, who responded and took Lewis into custody.