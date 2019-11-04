Man arrested hiding in washing machine after fleeing police in Grant County

One person was taken into custody after being involved in a burglary Friday night and stealing a car on Sunday in Moses Lake.
According to Moses Lake Police Department, 30-year-old Tim Riggins was the passenger in a car that fled a burglary. During the pursuit, Riggins broke the rear window of the car in attempts to flee the police.
Riggins was injured and had to spend the Friday night in the hospital.
Sunday night, Police said Riggins robbed a woman, stealing her car.
Moses Lake Police tracked the stolen vehicle in the Gateway Estates neighborhood where Riggins ran from police.
Police say Riggins ran into an acquaintance's home in the neighborhood and hid inside the washing machine. He was spotted through the lid of the washer and resisted arrest.
Once Riggins was taken into custody, police found three homemade explosive devices inside the stolen car. The Richland Bomb Squad safely collected the devices.
Riggins was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of robbery, theft, and a Department of Corrections warrant.
