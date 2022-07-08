PULLMAN, Wash. - Kenneth Downing, an Elk man arrested for a string of home invasions and sexual assaults in Pullman nearly 20 years ago, has pleaded guilty to first-degree rape and assault charges.
Downing is now facing 18 to 24 years in prison, Whitman County's Chief Prosecutor Dan LeBeau announced Friday.
Downing was arrested at a work site in Spokane in March after Pullman authorities worked with a forensic genetic genealogy team to identify him as a suspect.
If Downing is released from prison, he will be registered as a sex offender and be under lifetime supervision from the department of corrections.
Downing's sentencing is scheduled for August 19.