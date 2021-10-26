TACOMA, Wash. - A suspect has been arrested by Pierce County detectives in connection to the arson at the Islamic Center of Tacoma.
The 38-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday the 26th following multiple tips given by the community. The suspect has not been identified at this time, but deputies confirmed he has been booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first degree arson.
On October 11th around 8:00 p.m., Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a fire on the 2000 block of Bridgeport Way in University Place. Fire was coming from the roof and attic of the Islamic Center of Tacoma. While crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly, there was extensive damage to the mosque caused by fire, smoke, and water. Prayer service was about to begin at the time the fire started. Those inside were able to safely escape the building.
Following the fire, the building was deemed unsafe for use, and a complete rebuild and remodel of the facilities is underway.
"Our religion, our faith and our sense of community, it doesn't stop at a building," said Sadik Ail, a member of the Islamic Center. "Your connection is with the people around you and your faith. A building being here or there, or no building, or in the middle of anywhere. It's all about the sense of community, the sense of spirit and actually worshiping."
Currently a donation page exists to help raise funds for the restoration of the Center.