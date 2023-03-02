SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a 22-year-old woman in connection to an armed robbery in north Spokane on Thursday. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said additional suspects may still be on the loose.
According to SPD, officers responded to a report of a robbery before 8 a.m. Thursday morning at the 7000 block of North Colton Street. The victim told officers he met a woman at a nearby casino and accompanied her to an apartment on North Colton.
Once inside the apartment, the victim was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by several individuals.
SPD patrol officers contacted several subjects leaving the suspect residence. A 22-year-old man was identified as a suspect and was booked into the Spokane County Jail for robbery in the first degree.
SPD obtained a search warrant for the apartment seeking additional suspects and evidence of the crime. The department's SWAT team searched the home, and no other suspects were located.
Correction: The 22-year-old arrested by Spokane police was a man, not a woman.