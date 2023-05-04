HAYDEN, Idaho — A man connected to an incident that left a police officer significantly injured in Airway Heights was arrested early Thursday morning in Hayden, Idaho, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.
Jesse Brebner, 32, of Saint Maries, Idaho, escaped the Department of Corrections and assaulted an officer in early April, according to the Airway Heights Police Department.
Thursday morning, Kootenai County deputies and Coeur d'Alene Police Department officers contacted Brebner in the area of Hwy 95 and Hayden Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, Brebner rammed patrol vehicles, a building and civilian vehicle in an attempt to evade capture.
Law enforcement was able to deploy less lethal force and Brebner was taken into custody without further incident. Brebner was booked into the Kootenai County Jail.
According to the sheriff's office, Brebner has five previous jail bookings in Kootenai County dating back to 2013.