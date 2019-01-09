PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - A man who was arrested in Idaho in connection with the slaying of a woman in Bremerton in 1992 has pleaded not guilty to murder.
The Kitsap Sun reports 54-year-old Robert Lee Miller pleaded not guilty this week to a count of second-degree murder in Kitsap County Superior Court in the death of Marilyn Hickey.
Police say Hickey was last seen alive Sept. 9, 1992, by a cab driver who drove her and a man to Hickey's Bremerton apartment after they left a tavern. Her body was found the next day after friends requested a welfare check. An autopsy found she had been strangled.
The case was reopened in 2006 and the Washington State Patrol's crime lab extracted a DNA profile of the suspected killer. Police say the DNA matched DNA in another unsolved homicide case from Boise, Idaho.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)