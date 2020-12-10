OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - 55-year-old David Carpenter woke up this morning in the Okanogan County Jail, charged with felony threats to kill after standing on his porch Wednesday with a rifle, threatening to kill city workers working nearby, then resulting in a multi-hour-long negotiation with law enforcement to exit his home.
According to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office (OCSO), deputies responded to Carpenter's residence. When they arrived, he refused to leave his home and said his home was wired with explosives, which would detonate if deputies entered.
A perimeter was set surrounding the area.
Negotiators spoke with Carpenter for several hours, attempting to have him peacefully surrender. Carpenter eventually exited and was taken into custody. Police said a search warrant was granted for the home and that several firearms were found, but no explosives were.
