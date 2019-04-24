A driver pulled over in Redmond ended up being in trouble for a lot more than speeding Wednesday morning.
Redmond Police pulled over a man for going 80 mph on SR-520, and found a child sleeping unrestrained in the back seat.
"THIS IS NEVER OK!," the department said in a tweet along with a photo of the child laying in the back seat with a blanket. A car seat is visibly next to her with two Gatorade beverages in it.
Police say luckily the child was fine, but encourage to always use car seats.
"Thankfully the child was fine, but PLEASE use car seats for kids, not Gatorade," Redmond PD wrote.
The man was arrested for reckless endangerment as well as not having a license or insurance.
Redmond PD said in another tweet that the man had stated the kid was tired and he didn't want to wake her up.
"Terrible, terrible decision!" they said in the tweet.
