SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a string of crimes that included sexually assaulting a female employee and assaulting multiple victims.
On Sept. 4 around 11:00 p.m., deputies responded to a possible armed robbery at a business near East Sprague in Spokane Valley.
The caller told law enforcement that a man took their phone the day before and had returned to the business again demanding money. The Spokane Regional Emergency Communications call taker could hear arguing, struggling and a victim screaming.
As deputies arrives on scene they could hear a woman screaming as they entered the business. They began a search and found a woman who was bleeding from her hand.
The woman told deputies that the man has been harassing her and other employees. This time, he physically assaulted her and brought her into the back room and attempted to sexually assault her. He fled the scene as deputies arrived.
She also said that he had hit her several times in the head, stole $1,000 and her cellphone. Two days prior to this incident, she told deputies that he did sexually assault her but did not report it.
After speaking with the victims, deputies began searching. They used a K-9 Unit and a Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) to search a perimeter of the area.
As soon as the UAS was deployed, they found the man a short distance away hiding under a bush in a vacant lot. As soon as deputies moved in he fled and began running.
From the picture provided by the victims and the suspect's name, they found that he had just been arrested on Aug. 31 for assault with sexual motivation.
Deputies began to approach 27-year-old Gordon Majmeto, was reported to possibly be armed with a knife. He was not following commands to show his hands and as K9 Units came close, Majmeto became compliant and was taken into custody.
He was booked into Spokane County jail for burglary, robbery, assault, kidnapping and rape.
Detectives have learned that Majmeto is listed as a suspect in a rape of a woman back in Aug. 2023. He was suspected to enter a home uninvited and attempted to coax a young woman into having sex with him. Both of these investigations are currently being investigated.
Due to more information learned about the suspect, the Sexual Assault Unit Detectives believe that he is possibly associated with other incidents that may not have been reported yet.
Detectives would like to talk to anyone who knows the suspect's activities on Sept. 4 between 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. They are looking for any businesses or people who may have video of the suspect during this timeframe between Pines Road and Evergreen Road along Sprague Avenue.
They are also hoping to talk to anyone who may recognize Majmeto and may have witnessed suspicious behavior or potential criminal activity in the last few months, even if it hasn't been reported.
If you know anything, please contact SAU Detective Tom Keys at (509) 477-3474 and reference Majmeto or case #10133564.