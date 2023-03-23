SPOKANE, Wash. – A man suspected of threatening a family in Spokane Valley was arrested on Tuesday after he attempted to take a deputy's taser and fought with police.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, deputies found 43-year-old Garth Mazzeo, who they believed was armed, after he had been in a fight with a family. Deputies initially tried to reach him at the scene of the fight, but he fled on foot.
None of the family members Mazzeo allegedly confronted were injured, according to police.
Police said they responded to a caller reporting a person with a weapon was threatening him and his family at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Deputies found Mazzeo near the scene and told him to stop. Police said Mazzeo told them he didn't do anything and then ran off. A deputy ultimately blocked his running path with her patrol car.
As deputies tried to detain him, Mazzeo fought with them and grabbed one of their tasers, according to police. Deputies removed it from his grasp, and eventually put him in handcuffs.
Deputies treated Mazzeo for injuries and booked him in the Spokane County Jail for assault and obstructing law enforcement.
A release from the Spokane Valley Police Department said witnesses corroborated deputies' account of the arrest.