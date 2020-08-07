Man arrested in Spokane Valley for stealing dog from California home

A man who stole a dog from California is behind bars after being found in Spokane Valley.
According to Spokane Valley Police, they responded to Sullivan and 16th Avenue when a caller reported a man, 59-year-old Mark C. Steel, at her neighbor's house. The neighbor was out of town.
Steel told the caller than him and his German Shepard needed a place to stay for a few days so that is why he was at his Uncle's home.
Spokane Valley Police said the caller talked to her neighbor on the phone who said Steel stole the dog from another family member in California.
The Spokane Valley Police said home surveillance video from the victim's home shows Steel taking the dog. The victim said the Shepard was a given to her Autistic son as a gift and also provided licensing paperwork.
When deputies arrested Steel, he said he found the dog running on the highway in California and was planning on returning it to his friend.
Deputies asked if failing to return the Shepard was considered stealing, Steel said, "Well, once you put it like that, it sounds like it.”
Steel was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Possession of Stolen Property 2nd Degree.
SCRAPS took custody of the Shepard until arrangements are made to have her picked up by the owners.
