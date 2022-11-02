CLARKSTON, Wash. - According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a man was booked into an Arizona jail on Oct. 31 for the killing of two college freshmen from Clarkston in a wrong-way crash.
25-year-old Vincent Ian Acosta has been booked on three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and 11 counts of endangerment. He remains in the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix on $1 million bond.
Last updated: Nov. 2 at 11:30 a.m.
Three students at Grand Canyon University, two from Clarkston, were were killed in New River, Arizona following a four-vehicle wrong-crash crash on I-17 early Monday morning.
The third student was from Hawaii.
"It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this morning after a four-vehicle collision on I-17 reportedly involving a wrong-way driver," the university said in a statement.
The two students from Clarkston have been identified by the school as 18-year-old Abriauna Hoffman and 18-year-old Magdalyn (Maggie) Ogden.