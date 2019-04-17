A man is in custody after police say he was caught shoplifting at Home Depot and then pulled a knife on customers who confronted him.
Investigators say just after 4pm on Wednesday, shoppers saw the man stealing several items from the Home Depot on Sprague and Francher. When they confronted him. The man tried to reportedly run away but customers gave chase.
Police say the man then pulled out a knife causing the customers to stop running and call police. Investigators the man then dropped the items he had taken from the store and ran off.
He was then caught a short distance away behind the Advanced Auto Parts near Custer and Sprague.