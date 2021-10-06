UPDATE: 10/6/21 AT 5:00 PM
Spokane Police say that Nicholas Berry, who was arrested on Sunday for breaking into a woman's house and standing in her bedroom, was arrested yet again on Wednesday for breaking into another woman's house.
Spokane police say they responded to a burglary call in the 500 block of South Ray Street Wednesday afternoon. The woman who reported the crime said she found a man pulling a blanket out of her garage. Before she had a chance to confront him outside, the woman said the man ran inside the house where she eventually chased him out with a broom.
Police developed probable cause to arrest 30-year-old Nicholas Berry, who claimed that he entered the house to see a longtime friend-- the same excuse he told police in the previous break-in three days prior.
Spokane Police charged Berry with Residential Burglary and 3rd Degree Malicious Mischief for the incident on Ray Street. He was again booked into the Spokane County Jail.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 10/5/21 AT 2:28 PM
SPOKANE, Wash. -- A man was arrested for burglary after he broke into a woman's house during the night and accidentally woke up the woman while she was sleeping in her bedroom.
On October 3rd, around 1:00am Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies received a report of a burglary at a house in the 10300 block of East Trent.
The woman who reported the crime told police she woke up to find a random man standing in her bedroom. The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Nicholas J. Berry, ran away when the woman woke up and yelled. The woman also told police she thought her adult son was chasing Berry when he fled the house.
While heading to the house, deputies were told that Berry had stopped running and was walking back towards the house with his hands raised, while the woman's son followed. When police arrived they took Berry into custody without incident.
The woman explained to police that she woke up to the man (Berry) standing in her bedroom and yelled at him. She said he immediately said "sorry, wrong house" and ran away. The woman then called for her son who ran upstairs and began chasing Berry down the street.
When the woman went downstairs she said all of the kitchen cupboards were opened and other items in the house had been moved around by Berry.
The woman's son said he chased Berry out of the house when he heard his mom yell. He explained that Berry threw a backpack that he was wearing into a white truck as he ran past it. Berry later returned to the front yard of the house where police arrested him.
The backpack was located and searched, but didn't contain any stolen items from the home. Deputies say they recognized Berry as a suspected car prowler from a call earlier in the evening, but he was not arrested due to lack of probable cause.
Police advised Berry of his rights and he agreed to answer questions. He admitted to entering the house and also acknowledged that he did not have permission to do so. He claimed he went their to see a friend he hadn't seen in 8 years.
The woman positively identified Berry as the man she saw in her house. He was taken to the Spokane County Jail and charged with Residential Burglary. He was released later that day on his own recognizance.