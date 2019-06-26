Spokane Police say a man was arrested, booked, released and arrested again within hours on Tuesday morning.
According to SPD, Garry Flett had been trespassing at the House of Charity Tuesday around 7:45 a.m. and officers were notified.
Flett was arrested at the Intermodal Center on warrants within an hour at 8:36 a.m. He was booked into jail and released at 9:47 a.m.
Later that morning, police say Flett stole an iPad from another victim's backpack, who was able to track the stolen device.
Following the theft around 11 a.m., Flett was once again contacted by officers and a detective as he was still in possession of the iPad.
"Downtown Officers report Flett has an extensive history and is a continual problem for them," SPD said in a release.