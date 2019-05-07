Man at large in Ephrata area after assaulting security guard in courthouse

Watch again

A manhunt is underway in the Ephrata area following an assault at the Grant County Courthouse.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says Joshua Maher assaulted a security guard at the courthouse around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and fled.

Maher is described as a white male, 34 years old, 5-9 tall, 174 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos including on his back and shoulders. He was last seen in the area north of the courthouse in the northwest section of Ephrata.

Law enforcement asks residents to stay indoors and call 911 if they see Maher. K9 units are being deployed into nearby neighborhoods.