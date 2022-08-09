SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 27-year-old was booked on multiple charges and banned from Walmart for 99 years after attempting to flee police in shoes stolen from the store.
Walmart's loss prevention team called police when they observed Jacob Lockard walking around the store in shoes that he had not paid for. They showed the arriving deputy the rack where he had placed his old, worn shoes.
When confronted, Lockard reportedly took off and exited the store with the sneakers still on his feet.
Spokane Valley police said Lockard attempted to outrun multiple deputies in patrol cars, but gave up when he realized it was futile.
Police checked his identity and found an active felony arrest warrant from the Washington State Department of Corrections.
Lockard was trespassed from Walmart for 99 years and booked into Spokane County Jail for third-degree theft, resisting arrest and the warrant.