A 39-year-old resident at an assisted living home is spending his last days doing what he loves and chasing a lifelong goal: playing piano until he "comes close to being good as Beethoven."

"I haven't made it yet. Another ten years or so," Christopher Weatherwax said, sitting by a piano he frequently plays at Fairfield Care.

"When Christopher came to us, he knew what was in store for him. He's not going to be cured and he knew that. He had been on the street, he'd been beat up, he had broken ribs, he needed a safe place to be. Our administrator said we can be that safe place," Rhonda Veile, the Director of Nursing Services at the center said.

"He is his happiest when he's playing," she said.

"I'm just happy that I'm still alive and cognizant. Every day's like a gift for me," Weatherwax said.

Weatherwax isn't keeping the joy to himself, either.

"Whenever he sits down to play, I want to be around. I hope he keeps playing forever. At least as long as I'm here," Bud Storm, a 93-year-old resident, said.

"I try to play for people every day," Weatherwax said.

Weatherwax said he also likes to play during lunch hours, so he can see how other residents react to new music he composes.

"Every time I play, it's like a scientific experiment to see how people react to how I'm playing. It helps me formulate what kind of songs I should compose," he said.

Weatherwax is what many would call a piano prodigy: both of his parents encouraged him to play piano as a child, he doesn't need sheet music to play, and he composes his own music.

"She died from Huntington's about 7 years ago at a nursing home in Sandpoint. My mom's geneticist told me 20 years ago that there's a 50% chance I'd get it someday. That's why I never had kids cause they'd have a 50% chance of getting it, too" Weatherwax said.

Weatherwax admits it's getting harder to play piano because of the effects of hi disease, but said he's staying positive.

"Sometimes it works, some days they don't. It's depressing, but I just try to live my life as much as I can, every day," he said.

"What do I love most about hearing him play? It's knowing that he's at his best, doing what makes him happy. To be able to help someone to do what makes them happiest, what more can there be?" Veile said.