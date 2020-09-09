OKANOGAN, Wash. - A man is behind bars after allegedly robbing a coffee stand and assaulted a 17-year-old barista.
According to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened on Wednesday at the Free Bird Coffee stand.
The 17-year-old barista tried to escape the suspect by locking herself in the bathroom but the suspect pulled her out.
Washington State Patrol troopers and Omak Police responded to the scene but the suspect, 29-year-old Steven Mejia, had fled.
Mejia was located in an alley way behind the Okanogan Post Office.
He was booked into Okanogan County Jail for Robbery, Attempted Kidnapping, and Assault in the 1st degree.
