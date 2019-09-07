Man booked in jail after crime spree in two Idaho counties

A suspect was booked in jail Friday night after a crime spree in Kootenai County and Benewah County.
According to Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, a woman on the 22900 block of E. Canyon Road approached her garage around midnight thinking it was her father. The suspect then threw a chair in her direction and placed his hand around her neck saying if she followed him, he would kill her.
The victim told police he had a half-moon tattoo on his face.
A short time later, another caller east of the first location described the same suspect. The suspect backed his vehicle into bushes and approached a different residence saying the vehicle had broken down.
The resident brought out tools and asked why the car was still running. The suspect did not respond and drove away.
A third caller told dispatch they saw someone in the bushes along I-90 near milepost 35. Deputies responded and located a suspect matching the description and placed him into custody.
It was learned the same suspect was involved in a robbery in St. Maries, Idaho earlier that day.
The man was identified as 49-year-old Mark Hall. He is currently on felony probation and was booked into Kootenai County Jail on charges of burglary and aggravated assault