A man is behind bars in the Spokane County Jail after assaulting an officer during a downtown traffic stop.
According to the Spokane Police, the officer was driving a fully marked patrol car when the car in front of him stopped in the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Division Street to let a female into his car that appeared to be engaging in prostitution.
The officer activated his lights and told the driver over the PA system to pull over.
According to Spokane Police, the driver, 54-year-old Kevin Hicks, looked at the officer and yelled at him but did not comply.
After driving a few blocks, Hicks got out of the car and refused to be detained.
The officer grabbed Hick's arm to try to detain him but Hicks attempted to run away, striking the officer.
Hicks punched the officer in the chest prompting the officer to deploy his taser. The taser was not successful. A second application of the taser was ineffective as well.
According to Spokane Police, backup officers arrived and were able to put him in handcuffs.
Hicks was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Fail to Obey Officer, Resisting Arrest, Assault 3rd Degree and Driving with License Suspended 3rd Degree.
