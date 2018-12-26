A Lewiston family came home to a stunning surprise on Christmas day when they discovered a man attempting to rob their house who assaulted them as they tried to defend themselves and prevent him from fleeing.
Tuesday around 3:10 p.m., Lewiston Police received a call where a man was screaming before disconnecting. After dispatch called the number back, a woman answered and advised that a man had broken into their residence and that her husband and son were fighting with the male. She also reported that both her son and husband sustained head injuries and were bleeding.
Arriving minutes within being dispatched, an officer found the suspect fighting with the two men and swinging a broken wooden lamp at them. Officer Woods intervened and the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Robert Kay, fought with him prior to Woods taking control and placing him in handcuffs.
Based on witness statements and evidence, investigators determined that Kay forced entry into the home when the residents weren't there. Upon arriving at their home, the victims found Kay inside with two bags stealing property and attempting to flee. He also had additional stolen property in his pockets.
Police determined Kay attacked the victims when they tried to stop him from leaving, striking both men with a broken wooden lamp multiple times and causing several head injuries. Kay also damaged several pieces of property in his attempt to escape.
Kay was taken into custody for burglary, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of malicious injury to property. All three charges are felonies.
The two male victims were treated at the scene by Lewiston medics but were advised to seek additional medical attention, later being transported by personal vehicle to Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
The investigation is ongoing.