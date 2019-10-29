EVERETT, Wash. - A man who was taken into custody in Spokane after escaping from Western State Hospital in 2016 has been found guilty of premeditated murder.
Q13 reports a judge found Anthony Garver guilty of first-degree premeditated murder for the killing of 20-year-old Phillipa Evans-Lopez in 2013.
Garver's trial had been delayed by questions about his mental health and his escape from a broken window at Western State. Garver was found hiding under a debris pile near his parents' house off Judkins Lane a few days later.
Evans-Lopez was found tied to a bed in her home with her throat slashed and more than two dozen stab wounds.
Prosecutors said Garver aspired to emulate the Oklahoma City bomber, Timothy McVeigh and studied al-Qaeda training manuals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.