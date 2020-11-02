MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Two men were arrested on Oct. 28 after a driver was robbed at gunpoint leading to a police pursuit in Moses Lake.
The victim called 9-1-1 in the morning to report his car being stolen at gunpoint. The suspects had approached him in a red sports car and one man pointed a gun at the victim while the other suspect drove away in the car.
Officers then searched the area for the stolen car, a black Honda 2002. The vehicle was finally spotted, and the police attempted to chase down the car. During the chase, several civilian vehicles were pushed off of the road.
The chase ended as the driver crashed into a deputy car in west Moses Lake and was arrested at the scene. He was booked on multiple charges, including an outstanding felony charge. No deputies were injured during the chase.
The police later found the red sports car and located the other suspect in his home, who was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
Around 30 sheriff deputies were involved in the pursuit, reported the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
