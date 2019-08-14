Man caught breaking into pot shop arrested with underwear on his head

SPOKANE, Wash. - An attempted burglary didn't end so well for one thief, but when officers arrived, they found him wearing something a little unusual.
Surveillance cameras at APEX Cannabis captured a man using a crow bar trying to pry open the front door of the Otis Orchards business. Wrapped around his head was a pair of underwear and socks covered his hands.
Unfortunately for the unusually-masked man, later identified as 55 year old Scott Hedge, Liberty Lake Police and Spokane County deputies were also seen on the security footage. After a short scuffle, the man was taken into custody after some assistance from a K9 officer.
It's a story APEX owner Stacey Peterson will be telling for a while.
"We're just grateful to have to replace a couple commercial doors instead of shut down or have missing inventory or money," she said.
The would-be burglar caused more than $5,000 in damage to the business, but Peterson was just glad no one was hurt.
"I never thought there would be a day we'd be talking about a sock-and-underwear burglar and dealing with this, but here we are and we're just grateful it ended the way it did," Peterson said.
Hedge remains in the Spokane County Jail on multiple charges including burglary and resisting arrest. He's set to be arraigned next week.