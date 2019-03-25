Man caught trying to smuggle drugged-up orangutan out of Bali

Authorities in Indonesia say they have arrested a Russian tourist who was trying to smuggle a drugged orangutan out of the resort island of Bali.
An official from Bali Province's conservation agency says 27-year-old Andrei Zhestkov was captured on Friday at the airport after an x-ray found the two-year-old male orangutan in a basket inside his luggage.
The official says customs officers also found allergy pills, two geckos and five lizards in the man's suitcase.
All the animals were alive.
Zhestkov told authorities he deliberately fed the orangutan allergy pills mixed with milk, causing the animal to lose consciousness for up to three hours.
Orangutans are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
Only around 13,400 Sumatran orangutans remain in the wild.